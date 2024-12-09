Kerry Washington, Darren Criss, Helen J Shen Scheduled For December 16 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

To support the new Netflix film “The Six Triple Eight,” star Kerry Washington will visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC confirms Washington as the lead guest for the Monday, December 16 edition of “Late Night.”

That night’s broadcast will also feature a joint interview with Darren Criss and Helen J Shen of the Broadway show “Maybe Happy Ending.”

A complete look at upcoming “Late Night” listings follows:

Monday, December 9: Guests include Taron Egerton (Carry On) and Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie (Paris & Nicole: The Encore (Peacock)). Show #1597

Tuesday, December 10: Guests include Colin Jost (Pop Culture Jeopardy!), Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters) and Patrick Radden Keefe (Say Nothing). Show #1598

Wednesday, December 11: Guests include Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal) and Kyle Mooney (Y2K). Show #1599

Thursday, December 12: Guests include Billy Crystal (Before) and Sarah Michelle Gellar (Dexter: Original Sin). Show #1600

Friday, December 13: Guests include Kristin Chenoweth (Our Little Secret) and Jimmy O. Yang (Interior Chinatown). (OAD

11/18/24)

Monday, December 16: Guests include Kerry Washington (The Six Triple Eight) and Darren Criss & Helen J Shen (MAYBE HAPPY ENDING). Show #1601