Ella Langley & Riley Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

One of the year’s buzziest country songs officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Indeed, Ella Langley & Riley Green’s “you look like you love me” ascends two places to claim the chart’s top spot this week. Along with ruling for chart points, the collaboration ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 1-7 tracking period.
George Birge’s “Cowboy Songs” holds at #2, while Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” ticks up one place to #3.
Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott’s “Boys Back Home” rises one place to #4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” improves one level to #5.
Parmalee’s “Gonna Love You,” last week’s chart-topper, drops to #6.
