Ella Langley & Riley Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“you look like you love me” completes its ascent to #1.

Riley Green and Ella Langley in You Look Like You Love Me | Video screenshot | SAWGOD/Columbia

One of the year’s buzziest country songs officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Indeed, Ella Langley & Riley Green’s “you look like you love me” ascends two places to claim the chart’s top spot this week. Along with ruling for chart points, the collaboration ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 1-7 tracking period.

George Birge’s “Cowboy Songs” holds at #2, while Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” ticks up one place to #3.

Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott’s “Boys Back Home” rises one place to #4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” improves one level to #5.

Parmalee’s “Gonna Love You,” last week’s chart-topper, drops to #6.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

