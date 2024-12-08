310babii & Saweetie’s “Rock Your Hips” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

310babii’s “Rock Your Hips (featuring Saweetie)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played ~5,996 times during the December 1-7 tracking period, “Rock Your Hips” rises one level to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 501.
Down one spot, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s multi-week #1 “Timeless” settles for #2. Future’s “Too Fast” moves up one spot to #3, as GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” jumps three places to #4.
Up one spot, Latto’s “Brokey” earns #5 on the official rhythmic radio chart.
