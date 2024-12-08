in Music News

310babii & Saweetie’s “Rock Your Hips” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Rock Your Hips” earns #1 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Rock Your Hips video screenshot | EMPIRE

310babii’s “Rock Your Hips (featuring Saweetie)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~5,996 times during the December 1-7 tracking period, “Rock Your Hips” rises one level to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 501.

Down one spot, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s multi-week #1 “Timeless” settles for #2. Future’s “Too Fast” moves up one spot to #3, as GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” jumps three places to #4.

Up one spot, Latto’s “Brokey” earns #5 on the official rhythmic radio chart.

310babiifutureglorillalattoplayboi cartirock your hipssaweetiesexyy redthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns 7th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Ella Langley & Riley Green’s “You Look Like You Love Me” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio