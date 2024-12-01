in Music News

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” Enjoys 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Timeless” spends more time as rhythmic radio’s biggest song.

Playboi Carti and The Weeknd by Gunner Stahl, press photos courtesy of Republic Records

For the third consecutive week, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” claims #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Timeless” stays atop this week’s listing thanks to the ~6,020 spins it received during the November 24-30 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 490 but is enough for another week at #1.

Up one level, 310babii’s “Rock Your Hips (featuring Saweetie)” moves into the runner-up spot. Tommy Richman’s “Devil Is A Lie” concurrently falls one spot to #3.

Future’s “Too Fast” jumps three places to #4, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” ticks up a place to #5.

310babiifuturekendrick lamarplayboi cartisaweetiethe weekndtimelesstomy richman

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Spends 2nd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” Officially Earns #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio