The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” Enjoys 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

For the third consecutive week, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” claims #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Timeless” stays atop this week’s listing thanks to the ~6,020 spins it received during the November 24-30 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 490 but is enough for another week at #1.

Up one level, 310babii’s “Rock Your Hips (featuring Saweetie)” moves into the runner-up spot. Tommy Richman’s “Devil Is A Lie” concurrently falls one spot to #3.

Future’s “Too Fast” jumps three places to #4, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” ticks up a place to #5.