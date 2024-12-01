Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” Officially Earns #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

As the November 24-30 tracking period drew to a close, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” appeared to be on the verge of reaching #1 at both pop and hot adult contemporary radio. That forecast indeed came to fruition, with the song rising one spot to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart and five places to the top of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

— “Stargazing” received ~15,549 pop spins during the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,648.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” drops one spot to #2 on the pop chart, as Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” spends another week at #3. Hozier’s “Too Sweet” stays in the #4 position, and Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” ascends one level to #5.

— The Myles Smith hit meanwhile garnered ~5,363 tracking week plays at Hot AC (+695).

“Die With A Smile” declines one place to the runner-up position, while Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” dips a level to #3. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” holds at #4, and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” stays at #5.