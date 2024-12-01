in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Spends 2nd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

“Residuals” celebrates another week atop the urban chart.

Chris Brown - Residuals Visualizer | YouTube

Last week, Chris Brown’s “Residuals” rose to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart. This week, it keeps that throne.

The hit indeed earns a second week atop the chart, courtesy of the ~6,567 spins it received during the November 24-30 tracking period. Though down 261 plays from last week’s mark, the count keeps “Residuals” at #1.

GloRilla’s “TGIF” holds at #2 on this week’s listing, while Future’s “Too Fast” rises two places to #3.

Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” spends another week in the #4 position, and Bossman Dlow’s “Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)” descends two places to #5.

bossman dlowChris BrownfutureglorillaJordan adetunjiresiduals

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall” Rises To #1 On Dance Radio Chart

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” Enjoys 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song