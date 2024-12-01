Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Spends 2nd Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

Last week, Chris Brown’s “Residuals” rose to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart. This week, it keeps that throne.

The hit indeed earns a second week atop the chart, courtesy of the ~6,567 spins it received during the November 24-30 tracking period. Though down 261 plays from last week’s mark, the count keeps “Residuals” at #1.

GloRilla’s “TGIF” holds at #2 on this week’s listing, while Future’s “Too Fast” rises two places to #3.

Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” spends another week in the #4 position, and Bossman Dlow’s “Shake Dat Ass (Twerk Song)” descends two places to #5.