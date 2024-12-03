First Look: Selena Gomez Appears On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Selena Gomez during Tuesday’s December 2, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features a billionaire of a guest, as Selena Gomez drops by.
The entertainer and mogul appears as Tuesday’s lead interviewee, joining host Stephen Colbert for an eagerly anticipated discussion.
In addition to Selena Gomez, Colbert welcomes a fellow late-night host as Seth Meyers appears for an interview.
Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to Tuesday night’s broadcast, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping.
That “first look” follows:
