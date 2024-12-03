in TV News

First Look: Selena Gomez Appears On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Selena Gomez drops by Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Selena Gomez during Tuesday’s December 2, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features a billionaire of a guest, as Selena Gomez drops by.

The entertainer and mogul appears as Tuesday’s lead interviewee, joining host Stephen Colbert for an eagerly anticipated discussion.

In addition to Selena Gomez, Colbert welcomes a fellow late-night host as Seth Meyers appears for an interview.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Prior to Tuesday night’s broadcast, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping.

That “first look” follows:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

