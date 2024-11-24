Tate McRae’s “It’s ok I’m ok” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio, Rosé & Bruno Mars Top 15, MGK & Jelly Roll Top 20, GRACIE ABRAMS Top 30

Tate McRae’s “it’s ok i’m ok” reaches a new peak on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially securing a Top 10 position. Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” concurrently enters the Top 15, while mgk & Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road” secures a Top 20 position.

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” also makes a move, blasting into the chart’s Top 30.

Played 7,752 times during the November 17-23 tracking period, “it’s ok i’m ok” rises one spot to #10. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 289.

Up three spots, “APT.” earns #13 with 5,847 tracking week spins (+879).

The recipient of 3,076 plays (+248), “Lonely Road” enjoys a one-place lift to #20.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “That’s So True” debuts inside the Top 30 at #29. It posted a tracking period play count of 1,563 (+1,084).