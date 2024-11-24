in Music News

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

The high-profile collaboration stays atop the pop chart, while earning #1 at Hot AC.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga in Die With A Smile | Video Screenshot | Interscope

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” remains a radio force, notching a second week atop the Mediabase pop radio listing while rising four spots to the top of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

— “Die With A Smile” received ~14,797 pop spins during the November 17-23 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 597.

Up two places, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” moves into the runner-up spot on the pop chart. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” holds at #3.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” drops two levels to #4, and Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” rises a spot to #5.

— The Lady Gaga-Bruno Mars collaboration meanwhile garnered ~5,100 plays at the Hot AC format (+350).

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” holds at #2, as Hozier’s “Too Sweet” keep tabs on #3. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” falls three levels to #4, and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” drops down a spot to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

