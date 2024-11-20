Paul Mescal Makes Appearance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Paul Mescal during Wednesday’s November 20, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Ahead of this Friday’s opening, “Gladiator II” star Paul Mescal pays a visit to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The actor appears on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show,” chatting with host Stephen Colbert as the broadcast’s lead interview guest.
Wednesday’s “Colbert” also features Elvis Costello and T-Bone Burnett, who chat with Stephen and take the stage for a performance.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos from the episode’s taping follow, courtesy of the network:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Paul Mescal during Wednesday’s November 20, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Paul Mescal during Wednesday’s November 20, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Paul Mescal during Wednesday’s November 20, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs Paul mescal stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…