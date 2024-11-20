Kacey Musgraves Dazzles On CMA Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

After making two consecutive appearances on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Kacey Musgraves heads to Nashville for another TV event Wednesday night.

The acclaimed country star is in attendance for the annual CMA Awards, which are emanating from the Bridgestone Arena.

Musgraves looked characteristically fantastic on the red carpet for the show, easily delivering one of the night’s most memorable arrival looks.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson, Peyton Manning, and Luke Bryan, the ceremony honors the very best in country music. Photos of Musgraves’ arrival follow: