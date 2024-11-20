in TV News

Kacey Musgraves Dazzles On CMA Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

Kacey Musgraves appears as the annual awards show.

THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, ÒThe 58th Annual CMA AwardsÓ broadcasts LIVE from NashvilleÕs Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Scott Kirkland) KACEY MUSGRAVES

After making two consecutive appearances on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Kacey Musgraves heads to Nashville for another TV event Wednesday night.

The acclaimed country star is in attendance for the annual CMA Awards, which are emanating from the Bridgestone Arena.

Musgraves looked characteristically fantastic on the red carpet for the show, easily delivering one of the night’s most memorable arrival looks.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson, Peyton Manning, and Luke Bryan, the ceremony honors the very best in country music. Photos of Musgraves’ arrival follow:

THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS – Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, ÒThe 58th Annual CMA AwardsÓ broadcasts LIVE from NashvilleÕs Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Scott Kirkland)
KACEY MUSGRAVES
