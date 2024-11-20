in TV News

Megan Moroney, Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke Spotted On Red Carpet At CMA Awards

The CMA Awards ceremony is drawing near.

THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, ÒThe 58th Annual CMA AwardsÓ broadcasts LIVE from NashvilleÕs Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Scott Kirkland) MEGAN MORONEY

As the 8PM ET start time for the annual CMA Awards draws near, stars from the world of country music continue to make their presence felt on the show’s official red carpet.

Those recently spotted include Megan Moroney, Alana Springsteen, and Ashley Cooke. All looked great as they made their way into country’s biggest night — and one of the most eagerly anticipated annual music awards shows.

Airing on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena, the event will feature Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson as hosts. Official red carpet photos follow:

MEGAN MORONEY
ALANA SPRINGSTEEN
ASHLEY COOKE

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

