Kelsea Ballerini Poses With Chase Stokes and Noah Kahan, Looks Breathtaking On CMA Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, ÒThe 58th Annual CMA AwardsÓ broadcasts LIVE from NashvilleÕs Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Scott Kirkland)
KELSEA BALLERINI
There were many stunning musicians rocking great looks at Wednesday’s CMA Awards, but Kelsea Ballerini was arguably the show’s red carpet standout.
The country superstar positively wowed on the arrival circuit, rocking a stunning dress and looking gorgeous as she made her way into the Bridgestone Arena.
Ballerini was accompanied by significant other Chase Stokes, whose show “Outer Banks” continues to post massive viewership numbers on Netflix. She also spent some time on the red carpet with breakout music star Noah Kahan, with whom she has collaborated on recordings — and awards show stages.
ABC, which is airing the show, shared photos of Ballerini’s memorable red carpet arrival.
