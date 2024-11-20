Katharine McPhee Looks Beautiful On CMA Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

Katharine McPhee Foster was one of many music industry notables in attendance at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday.

Her stunning red carpet look, however, put her in rarified air at the event.

The singer served radiant elegance in a black suit at the event, easily delivering one of the standout arrival looks.

Hosted by Peyton Manning, Lainey Wilson, and Luke Bryan, the show began airing on ABC at 8PM ET. Photos from McPhee’s red carpet arrival follow.