Dasha Does It Again, Wowing On Red Carpet For CMA Awards (Special Look)

Dasha has routinely scored features on Headline Planet for her memorable red carpet and awards show looks, and she kept the hot streak alive with another killer look at the CMA Awards.

The “Austin” breakout looked characteristically phenomenal in her arrival dress at Wednesday’s show, which is emanating from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan, and Lainey Wilson are hosting this year’s show, which will air on ABC and honor the year’s best in country music. The broadcast starts at 8PM ET.

Photos of Dasha’s arrival follow: