in Music News

Dasha Does It Again, Wowing On Red Carpet For CMA Awards (Special Look)

The “Austin” hit maker delivers another event slay.

THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, ÒThe 58th Annual CMA AwardsÓ broadcasts LIVE from NashvilleÕs Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Scott Kirkland) DASHA

Dasha has routinely scored features on Headline Planet for her memorable red carpet and awards show looks, and she kept the hot streak alive with another killer look at the CMA Awards.

The “Austin” breakout looked characteristically phenomenal in her arrival dress at Wednesday’s show, which is emanating from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan, and Lainey Wilson are hosting this year’s show, which will air on ABC and honor the year’s best in country music. The broadcast starts at 8PM ET.

Photos of Dasha’s arrival follow:

THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS – Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, ÒThe 58th Annual CMA AwardsÓ broadcasts LIVE from NashvilleÕs Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Scott Kirkland)
DASHA
THE 58TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS – Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, ÒThe 58th Annual CMA AwardsÓ broadcasts LIVE from NashvilleÕs Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Scott Kirkland)
DASHA

abccma awardsdasha

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Seventeen Performs During Wonderful World Of Disney Holiday Spectacular, Airing December 1 (First Look)

Megan Moroney, Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke Spotted On Red Carpet At CMA Awards