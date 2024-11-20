in TV News

Seventeen Performs During Wonderful World Of Disney Holiday Spectacular, Airing December 1 (First Look)

The superstar group will take the stage as part of the annual Disney holiday special.

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR - This ABC holiday season staple returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of all-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The primetime special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45. SUNDAY, DEC. 1 ( 8:01-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Steven Diaz) SEVENTEEN

Maintaining a beloved annual tradition, ABC will again celebrate the holiday season with a special musical broadcast from inside Disney theme parks.

Entitled “The Wonderful World Of Disney: Holiday Spectacular,” the broadcast will air at 8:01PM ET on Sunday, December 1. Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the special will feature numerous high-profile performers.

The list of celebrity musical guests includes SEVENTEEN, who will offer their take on “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” Featuring striking visuals from a global sensation of a group, the performance is sure to be one of the night’s highlights.

Ahead of the airing, ABC shared first-look photos:

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR – This ABC holiday season staple returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of all-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The primetime special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45. SUNDAY, DEC. 1 ( 8:01-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Omark Reyes)
SEVENTEEN
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR – This ABC holiday season staple returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of all-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The primetime special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45. SUNDAY, DEC. 1 ( 8:01-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Steven Diaz)
SEVENTEEN
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR – This ABC holiday season staple returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of all-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The primetime special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45. SUNDAY, DEC. 1 ( 8:01-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Omark Reyes)
SEVENTEEN
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR – This ABC holiday season staple returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of all-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The primetime special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45. SUNDAY, DEC. 1 ( 8:01-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Omark Reyes)
SEVENTEEN
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR – This ABC holiday season staple returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of all-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The primetime special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45. SUNDAY, DEC. 1 ( 8:01-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Kenslie Mcguire)
SEVENTEEN

abcDisney holiday spectacularseventeen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“Cobra Kai” Scores NBC Late-Night Spotlight As William Zabka Appears On Fallon, Xolo Maridueña Visits Seth Meyers

Dasha Does It Again, Wowing On Red Carpet For CMA Awards (Special Look)