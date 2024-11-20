Seventeen Performs During Wonderful World Of Disney Holiday Spectacular, Airing December 1 (First Look)

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR - This ABC holiday season staple returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of all-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The primetime special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45. SUNDAY, DEC. 1 ( 8:01-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Steven Diaz)
SEVENTEEN
Maintaining a beloved annual tradition, ABC will again celebrate the holiday season with a special musical broadcast from inside Disney theme parks.
Entitled “The Wonderful World Of Disney: Holiday Spectacular,” the broadcast will air at 8:01PM ET on Sunday, December 1. Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the special will feature numerous high-profile performers.
The list of celebrity musical guests includes SEVENTEEN, who will offer their take on “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” Featuring striking visuals from a global sensation of a group, the performance is sure to be one of the night’s highlights.
Ahead of the airing, ABC shared first-look photos:
