Kacey Musgraves Appears On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Kacey Musgraves during Monday’s November 18, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kacey Musgraves will be making two appearances on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” this week, and the first visit takes place Monday night.
Musgraves joins host Stephen Colbert for an interview on the broadcast, joining a lineup that also features Josh Brolin.
The acclaimed, Grammy-winning musician will then be returning Tuesday for a performance.
As for Monday’s episode, it will air on CBS at 11:35PM ET/PT. In advance of Monday’s airing, the network shared photos from her visit. That “first look” follows.
