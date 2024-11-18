Gracie Abrams Scores First Top 10 On Billboard Hot 100, First #1 On Streaming Songs With “That’s So True”

Further solidifying the fall of 2024 as “Abrams Autumn,” Gracie Abrams achieves career milestones on two major Billboard charts this week.

Her buzzy “That’s So True” rockets seven places to #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her first-ever Top 10 hit on the all-encompassing chart. Said chart ranks the hottest songs in America based on streams, sales, and radio airplay.

Faring particularly well on the streaming front, “That’s So True” in fact rises six places to #1 on this week’s Billboard Streaming Songs listing. It notably becomes her first career Streaming Songs chart-topper.

“Abrams Autumn” has also included massive success and buzz for her “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” as well as more shows on Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” and a new Grammy nomination for her and Swift’s collaborative “Us.” Abrams’ summer 2024 album “The Secret Of Us” has also been posting big numbers lately, becoming a recent regular in the Billboard 200 Top 10 — and steadily ranking as one of the most streamed pop albums.