First Look: Jon Hamm, Lindsay Lohan, Pharrell Appear On Sunday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

A special edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Sunday after the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles chargers game and late-local news, and it features Jon Hamm as its lead guest.

Hamm, indeed, appears for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Lindsay Lohan also makes an interview appearance on Sunday’s special “Fallon” broadcast.

Later, Pharrell Williams takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.

The exact broadcast time is unclear due to the unpredictable nature of sports, but it will happen on NBC later Sunday night. First-look photos from the taping follow: