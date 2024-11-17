First Look: Jon Hamm, Lindsay Lohan, Pharrell Appear On Sunday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2052 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lindsay Lohan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, November 17, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
A special edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Sunday after the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles chargers game and late-local news, and it features Jon Hamm as its lead guest.
Hamm, indeed, appears for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Lindsay Lohan also makes an interview appearance on Sunday’s special “Fallon” broadcast.
Later, Pharrell Williams takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
The exact broadcast time is unclear due to the unpredictable nature of sports, but it will happen on NBC later Sunday night. First-look photos from the taping follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2052 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jon Hamm during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, November 17, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2052 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lindsay Lohan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, November 17, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2052 — Pictured: Musical guest Pharrell Williams performs on Sunday, November 17, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon jon hamm lindsay lohan nbc pharrell the tonight show
