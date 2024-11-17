in Music News

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The high-profile collaboration improves to #1.

Playboi Carti and The Weeknd by Gunner Stahl, press photos courtesy of Republic Records

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, rising one spot to the summit.

“Timeless” received ~6,443 spins during the November 10-16 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 791 from last week’s mark.

Tommy Richman’s “Devil Is A Lie” rises one place to #2, while Chris Brown’s “Residuals” endures a two-place decline to #3.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” spends another week at #4 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while The Weeknd’s fellow single “Dancing In The Flames” climbs one spot to #5.

