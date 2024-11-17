Tim McGraw’s “One Bad Habit” Jumps To #1 On Country Radio Chart

The #7 song on last week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, Tim McGraw’s “One Bad Habit” rockets to #1 on this week’s listing.

“One Bad Habit” secures #1 on the strength of chart points; it also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the November 10-16 tracking period. It received ~8,358 spins, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 2,532.

On the other hand, the song ranks below a few others — notably Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” and Morgan Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies” — for audience impressions.

Those songs nonetheless appear lower on the overall chart, with “Lies” dropping one spot to #2 and “Okay” descending one level to #3.

Parmalee’s “Gonna Love You” holds at #4, and Thomas Rhett’s “Beautiful As You” stays at #5.