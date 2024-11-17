in TV News

Paul Mescal Booked As Host, Shaboozey Confirmed As Musical Guest For “Saturday Night Live” On December 7

NBC reveals the next “SNL” lineup.

December 7 SNL Lineup - Social Media Card announcement

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” is on the verge of taking a two-week production hiatus. When it returns to original episodes on December 7, it will feature one of the stars of “Gladiator II.”

NBC just announced that its iconic variety show will welcome Paul Mescal as host of that night’s broadcast. The episode will also feature Grammy nominee Shaboozey as its musical guest.

Currently in its milestone 50th season, “Saturday Night Live” is original this week with Charli XCX in the double duty role of host and musical guest. Lineups for the November 23 and November 30 re-run broadcasts have not yet been announced.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

