Songs By Morgan Wallen, LISA Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Chappell Roan, Alex Warren, JENNIE, Carol Roche & Wiz Top 40

“Love Somebody” and “Moonlit Floor” rise, while four songs make their chart debuts.

Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” and LISA’s “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” officially make the Top 30 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Spun 1,412 times during the November 10-16 tracking period, “Love Somebody” climbs three places to a new high of #29. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 196.

Up four places, “Moonlit Floor” earns #30 with 1,268 spins (+95).

— As the aforementioned two songs hit the Top 30, four songs officially crack the Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #41, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” joins this week’s Top 40 at #32. The song received 904 tracking week spins (+268).

Credited with 759 spins (+350), Alex Warren’s “Burning Down” ascends ten places to #35.

A nine-place rise concurrently brings JENNIE’s “Mantra” to #38. The single posted a tracking period play count of 681 (+338).

Carol Doche’s “Montego (featuring Wiz Khalifa),” which received 527 spins (+16), jumps three places to #40.

