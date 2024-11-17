Songs By David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max; Akon; Damiano David Officially Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio

David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young,” Akon’s “Akon’s Beautiful Day,” and Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart” continue their ascents on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. All three songs secure Top 25 positions.

Up five places, “Forever Young” earns #22 with 2,452 spins during the November 10-16 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 537.

The recipient of 1,985 spins (+397), “Beautiful Day” ascends five spots to #24.

A six-place rise concurrently brings “Born With A Broken Heart” to a new high of #25. The song posted a tracking period play count of 1,832 (+550).