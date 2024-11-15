in Music News, TV News

Karol G Rocks Stunning Blue Dress, Looks Absolutely Incredible At 25th Latin Grammy Awards (Special Look)

Karol G was breathtaking at Thursday’s show.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: Karol G attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

One of the world’s most popular recording artists was present at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards, and she looked absolutely spectacular.

Karol G, that artist, made waves in a stunning blue dress at the Miami-set ceremony. Whether on the red carpet, in the arena, in the backstage area, or on stage accepting an award, she shined at the event.

Thursday’s ceremony marked the 25th iteration of the Latin Grammy Awards. Roselyn Sánchez hosted the event, which saw Juan Luis Guerra dominate the key categories.

Nominated for eight trophies, Karol G won for Best Urban Music Album. Photos follow, courtesy of Courtesy of The Latin Recording Academy:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 14: Karol G attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 14: Karol G attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 14: Karol G attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 14: Karol G accepts the “Best Urban Music Album” award for “Mañana Será Bonito” onstage during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 14: Karol G attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

karol glatin grammys

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Sydney Thomas Set For Spotlight As Ring Girl During Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Card