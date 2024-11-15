Karol G Rocks Stunning Blue Dress, Looks Absolutely Incredible At 25th Latin Grammy Awards (Special Look)

One of the world’s most popular recording artists was present at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards, and she looked absolutely spectacular.

Karol G, that artist, made waves in a stunning blue dress at the Miami-set ceremony. Whether on the red carpet, in the arena, in the backstage area, or on stage accepting an award, she shined at the event.

Thursday’s ceremony marked the 25th iteration of the Latin Grammy Awards. Roselyn Sánchez hosted the event, which saw Juan Luis Guerra dominate the key categories.

Nominated for eight trophies, Karol G won for Best Urban Music Album. Photos follow, courtesy of Courtesy of The Latin Recording Academy: