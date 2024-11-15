Karol G Rocks Stunning Blue Dress, Looks Absolutely Incredible At 25th Latin Grammy Awards (Special Look)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: Karol G attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)
One of the world’s most popular recording artists was present at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards, and she looked absolutely spectacular.
Karol G, that artist, made waves in a stunning blue dress at the Miami-set ceremony. Whether on the red carpet, in the arena, in the backstage area, or on stage accepting an award, she shined at the event.
Thursday’s ceremony marked the 25th iteration of the Latin Grammy Awards. Roselyn Sánchez hosted the event, which saw Juan Luis Guerra dominate the key categories.
Nominated for eight trophies, Karol G won for Best Urban Music Album. Photos follow, courtesy of Courtesy of The Latin Recording Academy:
