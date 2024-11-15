in Hot On Social

Sydney Thomas Set For Spotlight As Ring Girl During Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Card

The stunning model-influencer will appear on Friday night’s Netflix card.

Sydney Thomas shares selfie from recent MVP Event Model/ring girl stint (via @iamsydneythomas on Instagram)

Strikingly beautiful with a radiant energy, Sydney Thomas has amassed an impressive — and rapidly growing — social following. She presently boasts 640K followers on TikTok and 237K on Instagram.

Her already surging profile could rise considerably in the wake of Friday’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing card.

Thomas will be a ring girl during Friday’s event, reprising a role she held at Most Valuable Promotions’ recent card in Puerto Rico. Thomas has already been making noteworthy appearances throughout fight week, including during Thursday’s heated weigh-in.

Thomas is one of several stunning Most Valuable Promotions Event Models appearing at Friday’s show, which will be the first major sporting event to stream live on Netflix. Also featuring Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos, and Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, the main card starts at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

