Riley Green, Ella Langley Perform On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The artists behind one of the year’s biggest country collaborations take the stage on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Indeed, Riley Green and Ella Langley deliver a performance on Monday’s episode.

Along with their major hit collaboration “You Look Like You Love Me,” the two have joined forces for the song “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Rebecca Ferguson. Photos from the taping follow; the full episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC: