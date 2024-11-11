Riley Green, Ella Langley Perform On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2048 -- Pictured: Musical guest Ella Langley (right) ft. Riley Green (left) perform on Monday, November 11, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
The artists behind one of the year’s biggest country collaborations take the stage on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Indeed, Riley Green and Ella Langley deliver a performance on Monday’s episode.
Along with their major hit collaboration “You Look Like You Love Me,” the two have joined forces for the song “Don’t Mind If I Do.”
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Rebecca Ferguson. Photos from the taping follow; the full episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2048 — Pictured: Musical guest Ella Langley (right) ft. Riley Green (left) perform on Monday, November 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2048 — Pictured: Musical guest Ella Langley (right) ft. Riley Green (left) perform on Monday, November 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2048 — Pictured: Musical guest Ella Langley (right) ft. Riley Green (left) perform on Monday, November 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2048 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Dwayne Johnson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2048 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Dwayne Johnson and host Jimmy Fallon during the Holiday Questions with Elf on the Shelf sketch on Monday, November 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2048 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Rebecca Ferguson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 11, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
