Gwen Stefani Confirmed For Performance On November 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Gwen Stefani’s eagerly anticipatedted new album “Bouquet” is launching this Friday, November 15, which means the artist will be making some noteworthy TV appearances.

One such appearance will come on November 18, when Gwen takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Her performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Cher and Zoey Deutch.

The November 18 episode will, notably, not be the show’s first original next week. That will instead belong to a special, post-football broadcast on November 17: Jon Hamm, Lindsay Lohan, and Pharrell will appear on that episode.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Monday, November 11: Guests include Dwayne Johnson, Rebecca Ferguson, and musical guest Ella Langley & Riley Green. Show #2048

Tuesday, November 12: Guests include Jeff Goldblum, Luke Grimes, Lacey Chabert and musical guest Luke Grimes. Show #2049

Wednesday, November 13: Guests include Cynthia Erivo, Martha Stewart, Travis Fimmel and comedian Emma Willmann. Show #2050

Thursday, November 14: Guests include Ariana Grande, Michael Bublé and musical guest Michael Bublé. Show #2051

Friday, November 15: Guests include Samuel L. Jackson, Justin Hartley and musical guest Tommy Richman. (OAD 10/21/24)

Sunday, November 17: Guests include Jon Hamm, Lindsay Lohan and musical guest Pharrell. Show #2052

Monday, November 18: Guests include Cher, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Gwen Stefani. Show #2053