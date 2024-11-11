Chris Evans, 50 Cent, Javier Bardem Appear On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features a trio of noteworthy celebrity guests.
Chris Evans appears for a new edition of “Rescue Dog Rescue,” joining host Stephen Colbert for the popular, puppy-themed segment. Monday’s episode also welcomes Javier Bardem and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for interviews.
The episode, which was filmed in advance, will take the CBS airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT.
The taping took place ahead of the broadcast; to support the episode, CBS provided a set of “first look” photos from that taping.
