Chris Evans, 50 Cent, Javier Bardem Appear On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Evans appears in “Rescue Dog Rescue.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Chris Evans during Monday’s November 11, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features a trio of noteworthy celebrity guests.

Chris Evans appears for a new edition of “Rescue Dog Rescue,” joining host Stephen Colbert for the popular, puppy-themed segment. Monday’s episode also welcomes Javier Bardem and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for interviews.

The episode, which was filmed in advance, will take the CBS airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT.

The taping took place ahead of the broadcast; to support the episode, CBS provided a set of “first look” photos from that taping.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Javier Bardem during Monday’s November 11, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

