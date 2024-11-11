Leomie Anderson, Indiyah Polack Rock Killer Looks At MTV EMA Afterparty (Special Look)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Leomie Anderson and Indiyah Pollack attend the after party for the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/MTV EMA/Getty Images for Viacom International)
After delivering a riveting 2024 awards ceremony, the MTV EMA team hosted a special VIP afterparty in Manchester.
Numerous high-profile guests attended the event, including Leomie Anderson and Indiyah Polack.
Both notoriously look stunning and strikingly stylish, and they did not disappoint at Sunday’s party.
Hosted by Rita Ora, the 2024 MTV EMA took place at Co-Op live. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” won the award for Best Song, while Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight” secured the Best Video honor. The show also recognized standouts from around the world, including numerous European regions.
