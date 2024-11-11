Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Pop Radio

Based on its performance on the first day of the tracking period, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” could contend for #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The Grammy-nominated collaboration received 1,836 spins on Sunday, which marked the start of the November 10-16 tracking week. Up 3% from the count at the same time last week, the tally slots “Die With A Smile” at #1 on the building/real-time chart.

That makes the song the early frontrunner for #1, but it is still too early to declare any outright winner. Sunday airplay can be particularly erratic, and it is worth noting that five other songs — Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Carpenter’s “Taste,” and Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” — are all within 130 spins of the top spot as of Sunday.

Granted, it is also worth noting that “Die With A Smile,” “Taste,” and “Stargazing” are up from the same-time-last-week. If former number ones “Too Sweet,” “Espresso,” and “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” are indeed beginning to fade, the race could get smaller as the week progresses.