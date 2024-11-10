Teddy Swims’ “The Door” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio, Meghan Trainor Top 15, Sabrina Carpenter Top 20

Teddy Swims’ “The Door” makes another gain at pop radio, officially entering the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” concurrently moves into the Top 15, while Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” moves into the Top 20.

Played 9,925 times during the November 3-9 tracking period, “The Door” rises two places to #9. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 459.

Up one spot, “Criminals” earns #15 on the strength of its 5,634 spins (+408).

The recipient of 4,157 spins (+883), “Bed Chem” ascends one place to #20.