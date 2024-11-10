in Culture News, Movie News

Normani, Victoria Monet, Laufey Attend “WICKED” LA Premiere (Special Look)

Three stellar artists were in attendance at Saturday’s premiere.

Normani attends as Universal Pictures presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked sponsored by Absolut and Lexus at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 9, 2024 (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

As of one of the year’s highest-profile releases, Saturday’s LA premiere of “WICKED” unsurprisingly attracted an A-list roster of entertainment industry notables. That list included numerous standout musical artists.

Among them in attendance were Normani, Victoria Monét, and Laufey. All looked unsurprisingly great on the red carpet as they prepared to experience the long-awaited musical film event.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, “WICKED” opens in theaters on November 22. The premiere was held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, with ABSOLULT and Lexus supporting as sponsors.

Photos of the aforementioned women on the red carpet follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures publicity:

Normani attends as Universal Pictures presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked sponsored by Absolut and Lexus at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 9, 2024
(photo: Nick Agro/ABImages)
Normani attends as Universal Pictures presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked sponsored by Absolut and Lexus at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 9, 2024
(photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)
Victoria Monet and Hazel Monet attend as Universal Pictures presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked sponsored by Absolut and Lexus at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 9, 2024
(photo: Nick Agro/ABImages)
Laufey attends as Universal Pictures presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked sponsored by Absolut and Lexus at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 9, 2024
(photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

