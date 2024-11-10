Bella Poarch Attends Saturday’s “WICKED” Premiere In Los Angeles (Special Look)

Known for her success as a Warner Music recording artist and her ubiquitous presence as a social media superstar, Bella Poarch has emerged as an undeniable force in entertainment.

Her world overlapped with another big entertainment force Saturday, as she attended the star-studded premiere of Universal Pictures’ “WICKED.”

Bella was one of many high-profile attendees present at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for Saturday’s event, which precedes the film’s November 22 opening.

On the heels of Saturday’s premiere, the Universal Pictures publicity team shared photos of Bella Porch’s arrival.