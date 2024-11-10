in Culture News, Movie News

Bella Poarch Attends Saturday’s “WICKED” Premiere In Los Angeles (Special Look)

The social sensation and recording artist attended Saturday’s event.

Bella Poarch attends as Universal Pictures presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked sponsored by Absolut and Lexus at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 9, 2024 (photo: Nick Agro/ABImages)

Known for her success as a Warner Music recording artist and her ubiquitous presence as a social media superstar, Bella Poarch has emerged as an undeniable force in entertainment.

Her world overlapped with another big entertainment force Saturday, as she attended the star-studded premiere of Universal Pictures’ “WICKED.”

Bella was one of many high-profile attendees present at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for Saturday’s event, which precedes the film’s November 22 opening.

On the heels of Saturday’s premiere, the Universal Pictures publicity team shared photos of Bella Porch’s arrival.

Bella Poarch attends as Universal Pictures presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked sponsored by Absolut and Lexus at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 9, 2024
(photo: Benjamin Shmikler/ABImages)
Bella Poarch attends as Universal Pictures presents the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked sponsored by Absolut and Lexus at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, November 9, 2024
(photo: Nick Agro/ABImages)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

