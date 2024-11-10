Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Yet Again Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Securing 6th Week On Top; “Nobody’s Soldier” Remains #1 At Triple A

Headlines reporting that Hozier’s “Too Sweet” has reached #1 on a radio chart have become rather common this year. This week’s story does, however, include some rare achievements.

“Too Sweet” rises two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, marking its sixth total week on top — across four separate reigns. The multi-format smash previously ruled for three weeks in June, before returning for a single week in mid-July and then again for a single week in late July/early August.

Making this week’s return even more impressive is that it comes fourteen weeks after the song last ruled the pop chart (July 28-August 3 tracking period).

Hozier also secures a cross-format achievement; with his “Nobody’s Soldier” concurrently retaining its #1 position at Triple A, he becomes the first artist to simultaneously top the pop and AAA listings with different songs.

— “Too Sweet” received 14,126 pop radio spins during the November 3-9 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 536.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” holds at #2, while Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” drops two levels to #3.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” ascends one spot to #4 on the pop chart, and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” rises one place to #5 on the listing.