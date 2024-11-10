in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

“APT.” remains a worldwide force on the YouTube platform.

Bruno Mars and Rosé in APT | Video screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” remains the world’s biggest song based on numerous metrics; one of those includes performance on YouTube.

Credited with another 63.5 million views during the November 1-7 tracking period, “APT.” spends a third consecutive week atop the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” received 109.8 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That yields a third consecutive week atop the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Both artists also appear in the Top 20 on the platform’s Global Artists Chart. Bruno Mars, who is also enjoying another smash as part of “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga, holds at #5 on the listing. Rosé appears at #19, an immensely impressive achievement given that she is new into her solo career and only has a few available songs.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

