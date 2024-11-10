Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” remains the world’s biggest song based on numerous metrics; one of those includes performance on YouTube.

Credited with another 63.5 million views during the November 1-7 tracking period, “APT.” spends a third consecutive week atop the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” received 109.8 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That yields a third consecutive week atop the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Both artists also appear in the Top 20 on the platform’s Global Artists Chart. Bruno Mars, who is also enjoying another smash as part of “Die With A Smile” with Lady Gaga, holds at #5 on the listing. Rosé appears at #19, an immensely impressive achievement given that she is new into her solo career and only has a few available songs.