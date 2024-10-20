Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals,” Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; Addison Rae, Gracie Abrams Songs Top 25

Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” and Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 4,348 times during the October 13-19 tracking period (+881), “Criminals” jumps three places to #19 on this week’s listing.

Up one spot, “I Am Not Okay” earns #20. The Jelly Roll single received 3,996 spins during the tracking period (+236).

— As those songs reach the Top 20, Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” and Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” join the Top 25.

The recipient of 2,819 spins (+784), “Diet Pepsi” ascends eight places to #23.

A two-place rise concurrently brings “Close To You” to #25. The Gracie Abrams song posted a tracking period play count of 2,550 (+323).