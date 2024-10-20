Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Achieves 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” continues to rule mainstream radio, securing a fifth consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop chart and a first at #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” received ~14,671 pop spins during the October 13-19 tracking period, missing last week’s mark by 867 but retaining its #1 position.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” again follow at #2 and #3, respectively. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” remains in the #4 spot, and Hozier’s “Too Sweet” rises a place to #5.

— Up two places, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” earns #1 at hot adult contemporary with ~5,313 spins (+371).

“Too Sweet” drops one place to #2, as “Espresso” slides a level to #3. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” holds at #4, and Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” stays in the #5 position.