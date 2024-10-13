in Music News

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart, 3rd Week Atop Active Rock Listing

“The Emptiness Machine” continues to cement its megahit status.

Linkin Park by James Minchin III, press photo courtesy of Warner Records

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” extends its reigns atop the Mediabase alternative and active rock charts. It secures a fourth week atop the former, while notching a third at #1 on the latter.

— “The Emptiness Machine” received ~2,882 spins during the October 6-12 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 49 plays but keeping the song as a comfortable #1.

Jack White’s “That’s How I’m Feeling” rises one spot to #2, while Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” drops a level to #3. Hozier’s “Too Sweet” ascends a spot to #4, and Sum 41’s “Dopamine” rises one level to #5.

— Linkin Park’s smash meanwhile garnered ~2,353 active rock plays, marking an increase of 21 over the prior week’s mark.

Bring Me The Horizon’s “Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd” holds at #2 on the active rock chart, while The Funeral Portrait’s “Suffocate City (featuring Spencer Charnas)” holds at #3. Dorothy’s “MUD” rises a level to #4, and Jelly Roll’s “Liar” jumps four places to #5.

