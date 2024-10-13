Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart, 3rd Week Atop Active Rock Listing

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” extends its reigns atop the Mediabase alternative and active rock charts. It secures a fourth week atop the former, while notching a third at #1 on the latter.

— “The Emptiness Machine” received ~2,882 spins during the October 6-12 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 49 plays but keeping the song as a comfortable #1.

Jack White’s “That’s How I’m Feeling” rises one spot to #2, while Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” drops a level to #3. Hozier’s “Too Sweet” ascends a spot to #4, and Sum 41’s “Dopamine” rises one level to #5.

— Linkin Park’s smash meanwhile garnered ~2,353 active rock plays, marking an increase of 21 over the prior week’s mark.

Bring Me The Horizon’s “Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd” holds at #2 on the active rock chart, while The Funeral Portrait’s “Suffocate City (featuring Spencer Charnas)” holds at #3. Dorothy’s “MUD” rises a level to #4, and Jelly Roll’s “Liar” jumps four places to #5.