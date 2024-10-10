in Music News

Post Malone & Blake Shelton’s “Pour Me A Drink” Heads For #1 At Country Radio

Post Malone will score another #1 at the country radio format.

Post Malone and Blake Shelton - Pour Me A Drink | Video screenshot | UMG

Post Malone’s country pivot continues to prove successful; the artist is about to score his second career #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Following in the footsteps of the smash Morgan Wallen collaboration “I Had Some Help,” Post’s “Pour Me A Drink (featuring Blake Shelton)” will secure the top spot on this week’s listing.

As we move into the latter stage of the October 6-12 tracking period, the song already has a big lead on the building/real-time chart. It should have no trouble retaining that lead and cementing its #1 status as the chart goes final.

blake sheltonpost malonepour me a drink

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Heads For Top 10 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio