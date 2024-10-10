Post Malone & Blake Shelton’s “Pour Me A Drink” Heads For #1 At Country Radio

Post Malone’s country pivot continues to prove successful; the artist is about to score his second career #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Following in the footsteps of the smash Morgan Wallen collaboration “I Had Some Help,” Post’s “Pour Me A Drink (featuring Blake Shelton)” will secure the top spot on this week’s listing.

As we move into the latter stage of the October 6-12 tracking period, the song already has a big lead on the building/real-time chart. It should have no trouble retaining that lead and cementing its #1 status as the chart goes final.