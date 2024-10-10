Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” Heads For Top 10 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The hottest song on Spotify is about to earn Top 10 positions on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” that song, received 5,299 pop spins during the first four days of the October 6-12 tracking period. Up a whopping 19% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Die With A Smile” at #8 on the building/real-time chart.

The collaboration concurrently appears at #7 on the building Hot AC chart with 2,198 spins (+7%).

Given its current positions, strong rates of gain, and absence of imminent threats from below at either format, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 positions through the close of tracking.

Chronicling a Sunday-Saturday tracking period, the official Mediabase chart arrives every Sunday.