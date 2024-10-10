First Look: Madelyn Cline Supports “Outer Banks” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2036 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress & model Madelyn Cline during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 10, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As “Outer Banks” returns to Netflix for its fourth season, breakout star Madelyn Cline makes a return appearance to a popular late-night talk show.
Cline takes part in an interview on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The interview airs between Fallon’s chat with Jordan Peele and a show-closing performance by Kane Brown.
Cline last visited “The Tonight Show” in late 2022.
Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. First-look photos from the taping follow:
