First Look: Madelyn Cline Supports “Outer Banks” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The actress makes another appearance on “Fallon.”

As “Outer Banks” returns to Netflix for its fourth season, breakout star Madelyn Cline makes a return appearance to a popular late-night talk show.

Cline takes part in an interview on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The interview airs between Fallon’s chat with Jordan Peele and a show-closing performance by Kane Brown.

Cline last visited “The Tonight Show” in late 2022.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. First-look photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2036 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress & model Madelyn Cline during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
