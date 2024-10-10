Early Look: Kane Brown Delivers Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Now on a four-night production schedule, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air its final original of the week on Thursday night.

The broadcast closes with an eagerly anticipated musical performance from Kane Brown.

The country and pop star delivers his musical moment on an episode that also features Jordan Peele and Madelyn Cline.

The episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT; the Kane Brown performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos of Brown’s taking the stage follow: