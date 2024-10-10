Early Look: Kane Brown Delivers Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2036 -- Pictured: Musical guest Kane Brown performs on Thursday, October 10, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Now on a four-night production schedule, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air its final original of the week on Thursday night.
The broadcast closes with an eagerly anticipated musical performance from Kane Brown.
The country and pop star delivers his musical moment on an episode that also features Jordan Peele and Madelyn Cline.
The episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT; the Kane Brown performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos of Brown’s taking the stage follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2036 — Pictured: Musical guest Kane Brown performs on Thursday, October 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2036 — Pictured: Musical guest Kane Brown performs on Thursday, October 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2036 — Pictured: Musical guest Kane Brown performs on Thursday, October 10, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon kane brown nbc the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…