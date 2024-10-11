in TV News

Glass Animals, JENNIE, Royel Otis Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

Brad Paisley will also be sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones.

JENNIE in MANTRA | Columbia

Some late-night programs will be on production hiatus this coming week; “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is not one of them. The ABC series will be airing four original episodes during the week of October 14.

Three will feature show-closing musical performances.

Glass Animals will take the stage on the Monday, October 14 episode, while JENNIE will perform on October 15. Royel Otis, the week’s third performing act, will play the October 16 broadcast.

ABC is not advertising a conventional musical performance for the October 17, although it will have a musical guest. Brad Paisley will be sitting in with in-house band Cleto and the Cletones.

Full listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 14
1. Patton Oswalt (“Shatter Belt”) 2. Naomi Scott (“Smile 2”) 3. Musical Guest Glass Animals
Tuesday, Oct. 15
1. Trevor Noah (“Into the Uncut Grass”) 2. Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) 3. Musical Guest JENNIE
Wednesday, Oct. 16
1. Mila Kunis (“Goodrich”) 2. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi 3. Musical Guest Royel Otis
Thursday, Oct. 17
1. Morgan Freeman (“Lioness”) 2. Niecy Nash-Betts (“Grotesquerie”) 3. Musical Guest Brad Paisley sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones

abcblackpinkbrad paisleyglass animalsjenniejimmy kimmel liveroyal otis

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Early Look: Kane Brown Delivers Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”