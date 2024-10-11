Glass Animals, JENNIE, Royel Otis Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

Some late-night programs will be on production hiatus this coming week; “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is not one of them. The ABC series will be airing four original episodes during the week of October 14.

Three will feature show-closing musical performances.

Glass Animals will take the stage on the Monday, October 14 episode, while JENNIE will perform on October 15. Royel Otis, the week’s third performing act, will play the October 16 broadcast.

ABC is not advertising a conventional musical performance for the October 17, although it will have a musical guest. Brad Paisley will be sitting in with in-house band Cleto and the Cletones.

Full listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 14

1. Patton Oswalt (“Shatter Belt”) 2. Naomi Scott (“Smile 2”) 3. Musical Guest Glass Animals

Tuesday, Oct. 15

1. Trevor Noah (“Into the Uncut Grass”) 2. Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) 3. Musical Guest JENNIE

Wednesday, Oct. 16

1. Mila Kunis (“Goodrich”) 2. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi 3. Musical Guest Royel Otis

Thursday, Oct. 17

1. Morgan Freeman (“Lioness”) 2. Niecy Nash-Betts (“Grotesquerie”) 3. Musical Guest Brad Paisley sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones