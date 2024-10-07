Gracie Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry” Gets Even Bigger On Spotify, Joining Top 15 On US Chart, Top 20 On Global Chart

It is not a radio single. It has received solid, but not absolute prime, placement on playlists like Today’s Top Hits. It does not receive excessive hype from “pop” commentators and critics.

Despite those factors, it has steadily proven resonant over the past several weeks. Sunday, that resonance sent the song to new highs on the US and Global Spotify chart.

Credited with 901,937 US streams, the song earned #14 on the day’s US Spotify chart. It concurrently rose to #20 on the Global Spotify chart, courtesy of its 2,655,480 worldwide streams. The song was notably celebrating its first time in the Top 15 and Top 20 on the respective charts.

Featured on Abrams’ 2024 album “The Secret Of Us,” the song perfectly encapsulates Abrams’ unique, refreshing approach to songwriting — an approach that has made her one of pop music’s most promising stars.

Both the song and the video have spurred polarizing commentary on social media, but ultimately, the song is proving too resonant to be held down by any criticism. Steadily outperforming some of the most heavily hyped, official singles in music, it is becoming a career-defining hit for the Grammy-nominated artist.