in Music News

Teddy Swims’ “The Door” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” Top 20, Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” Top 25

“The Door,” “Stargazing,” and “Criminals” are among this week’s pop radio movers.

Teddy Swims - The Door video screenshot | Warner

Teddy Swims’ “The Door,” Myles Smith’s “Stargazing,” and Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” all make noteworthy moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“The Door” officially enters the Top 15, while “Stargazing” and “Criminals” reach the Top 20 and Top 25, respectively.

Played 7,726 times during the September 29-October 5 tracking period (+815), “The Door” rises three spots to #13.

Up three places, “Stargazing” earns #18 with 5,645 spins (+1,226). The week-over-week spin gain represents pop’s largest increase for the tracking period.

A twelve-place rise concurrently brings “Criminals” to #23. The new Meghan Trainor single received 2,397 tracking week spins (+1,110).

criminalsmeghan trainormyles smithstargazingteddy swimsthe door

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Enjoys 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Songs By Gracie Abrams, MGK & Jelly Roll Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Sabrina Carpenter, Lawrence Top 40