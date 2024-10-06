Teddy Swims’ “The Door” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” Top 20, Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” Top 25

Teddy Swims’ “The Door,” Myles Smith’s “Stargazing,” and Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” all make noteworthy moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
“The Door” officially enters the Top 15, while “Stargazing” and “Criminals” reach the Top 20 and Top 25, respectively.
Played 7,726 times during the September 29-October 5 tracking period (+815), “The Door” rises three spots to #13.
Up three places, “Stargazing” earns #18 with 5,645 spins (+1,226). The week-over-week spin gain represents pop’s largest increase for the tracking period.
A twelve-place rise concurrently brings “Criminals” to #23. The new Meghan Trainor single received 2,397 tracking week spins (+1,110).
