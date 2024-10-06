in Music News

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” Spends 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song, 2nd Week Atop Active Rock Chart

“The Emptiness Machine” remains a dominant rock radio force.

Linkin Park by James Minchin | Press Photo courtesy of Warner Records

Linkin Park’s “The Emptiness Machine” extends its reign as the biggest song at both major rock radio formats, earning a third stint at #1 on Mediabase’s alternative radio listing and a second atop the Mediabase active rock chart.

— “The Emptiness Machine” received ~2,927 alternative spins during the September 29-October 5 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 171 plays.

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” stays at #2 on the alternative listing, while Jack White’s “That’s How I’m Feeling” rises two levels to #3.

Cage The Elephant’s “Rainbow” drops a place to #4, and Hozier’s “Too Sweet” descends a level to #5.

— Linkin Park’s hit meanwhile posted a tracking period play count of 2,331 at the active rock format (+115).

Bring Me The Horizon’s “Top 10 staTues tHat CriEd bloOd” rises one place to #2 at active rock, The Funeral Portrait’s “Suffocate City (featuring Spencer Charnas)” jumps three places to #3, Halestorm & I Prevail’s “can u see me in the dark?” drops two spots to #4, and Dorothy’s “MUD” ascends three places to #5.

