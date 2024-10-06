Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

Making good on the mid-week projection, Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” secures a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up one place from last week’s mark, the hit single earns #10 on the new listing.
“HOT TO GO!” received ~8,320 spins during the September 29-October 5 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 536.
“HOT TO GO!” joins Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” in the active Top 10. That song, a former #1, drops one spot to #5 on this week’s edition of the pop chart.
