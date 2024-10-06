in Music News

Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” Officially Reaches Top 10 At Pop Radio

The hit single joins “Good Luck, Babe!” in the Top 10.

Chappell Roan in HOT TO GO! | Video screenshot | Island

Making good on the mid-week projection, Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” secures a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s mark, the hit single earns #10 on the new listing.

“HOT TO GO!” received ~8,320 spins during the September 29-October 5 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 536.

“HOT TO GO!” joins Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” in the active Top 10. That song, a former #1, drops one spot to #5 on this week’s edition of the pop chart.

