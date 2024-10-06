in Music News

Madison Beer’s “15 MINUTES” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Madison Beer earns another dance radio #1.

This past May, Madison Beer scored her second career US dance radio #1 with “Make You Mine.” This week, she earns her third.

The artist’s “15 MINUTES” rises one place to claim #1 on this week’s edition of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“15 MINUTES” received ~555 spins during the September 29-October 5 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 107.

Prior to “Make You Mine” and “15 MINUTES,” Beer reached #1 on the listing as part of the Jax Jones and Martin Solveig collaboration “All Day And Night.”

As for this week’s chart, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Free” rises one level to #2. Rufus du Soul’s “Music Is Better” drops two levels to #3, while Two Friends & Alexander Stewart’s “Wrong Way” rises one spot to #4.

Alesso & Nate Smith’s “I Like It” concurrently ascends a place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

