Luke Bryan’s “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

As Luke Bryan’s “Mind Of A Country Boy” concludes its first week of release, radio single “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the song takes over #1 from Luke Combs’ “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma.”

Along with leading in chart points, “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the September 29-October 5 tracking period. As of the morning Mediabase update, it narrowly trails Post Malone’s “Pour Me A Drink (featuring Blake Shelton)” for audience impressions.

“Pour Me A Drink” nonetheless holds at #2 on the overall chart, while Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” ascends two places to #3.

Kane Brown & Marshmello’s “Miles On It” stays at #4, and Justin Moore’s “This Is My Dirt” rises a spot to #5.

The aforementioned “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” drops to #6.